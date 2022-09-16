French embassy posts warning of 'severe housing crisis' in Ireland on its site
News

French embassy posts warning of 'severe housing crisis' in Ireland on its site

THE FRENCH Embassy in Ireland has warned those considering moving to Ireland that the country is experiencing "severe housing crisis."

In a note on the official website, it advises that "new arrivals (including students) face significant difficulties in finding accommodation."

"The strong demand and the saturation of the rental market have led to a sharp increase in rents , which are currently much more expensive than in Paris, including shared accommodation. It is therefore advisable for people planning to settle in Ireland to allow sufficient time for this search for accommodation (which can take several weeks)."

The embassy also warns people to be vigilant in the face of the risk of scams on various accommodation sites, and that many rental properties prohibit pets.

The post on the site was highlighted by the President of the Union of Students in Ireland, Beth O'Reilly, on Twitter, who said that international students "have been misled on the availability in student accommodation in Ireland."

"Colleges and the Department of Higher Ed. are more than happy to keep international students in the dark as they are the primary money maker in the sector - allowing colleges to profit and the government continue overfunding our universities and colleges," she said.

"Up until a few weeks ago, the Education In Ireland site displayed hugely outdated information on the cost of living in Ireland - saying rent was €425 per month for students. When we brought this up as an issue the figures on the page were deleted - not updated.

"Our international students deserve the full story before they choose to study in Ireland. They should be aware of all of the costs associated with studying here, as well as the abysmal accommodation situation."

She finished by saying she would be reaching out to more embassies in the coming weeks to encourage them to display similar warnings on their sites.

"Hopefully more will follow suit in helping to educate students on the accommodation crisis."

See More: French Embassy, Housing Crisis

Related

Birmingham Páirc Festival honours local stalwarts
News 19 hours ago

Birmingham Páirc Festival honours local stalwarts

By: Chris Egan

Dog rescued from sea after falling from cliff in Clare
News 22 hours ago

Dog rescued from sea after falling from cliff in Clare

By: Irish Post

Royal guard collapses on first night of Queen's Lying in State
News 22 hours ago

Royal guard collapses on first night of Queen's Lying in State

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

New work by Irish designer-maker Joseph Walsh up for sale in Sothebys
Life & Style 17 hours ago

New work by Irish designer-maker Joseph Walsh up for sale in Sothebys

By: Fiona Audley

Aaron Connolly has been recalled to the Ireland U21 side for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs against Israel
Sport 18 hours ago

Aaron Connolly has been recalled to the Ireland U21 side for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs against Israel

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ulster will rename on of their stands after the late Nevin Spence to mark the 10-year anniversary of his tragic passing
Sport 19 hours ago

Ulster will rename on of their stands after the late Nevin Spence to mark the 10-year anniversary of his tragic passing

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League matches, Robbie Brady returns
Sport 20 hours ago

Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League matches, Robbie Brady returns

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ian Baraclough has selected his Northern Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece
Sport 21 hours ago

Ian Baraclough has selected his Northern Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece

By: Conor O'Donoghue