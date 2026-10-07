Man missing from Co. Cork since 1992 revealed to have passed away in Britain

A MAN who was reported missing from Co. Cork in 1992 is now known to have passed away in Britain two years ago.

Patrick 'Patsy' O'Sullivan was 35 years old when he was last seen in April 1992.

His family, who regularly appealed for information on his whereabouts, have said that despite the sad news of his passing, they now have closure after more than three decades.

Mr O'Sullivan was originally from Lombardstown in Mallow, Co. Cork but was living in Co. Kerry at the time of his disappearance.

He worked in the hospitality industry and was known to have regularly travelled to different locations for work, often for weeks at a time.

However, he would always maintain contact with his family and return periodically to the family home in Lombardstown.

Mr O'Sullivan had been working in Co. Kerry when he last visited his family home in Lombardstown on the Easter Bank Holiday weekend in April 1992.

He was due to return home again for a Christening a few weeks later but failed to do so.

Despite his family carrying out searches across Munster, they found no trace of Mr O'Sullivan.

Closure

On Monday, gardaí revealed in a brief statement that Mr O'Sullivan had been located.

Speaking to PJ Coogan on Cork's 96fm Opinion Line, Jerry O'Sullivan revealed his brother had passed away in July 2024, just months before a renewed appeal for information.

"We've waited for so long for this, it's a closure for us that we were looking for for so long," he said.

He added: "It's a lot of unanswered questions that we have as a family to try and figure out.

"The solace that we can take from it is that he lived the life, he lived his life and a good life as far as we can gather."

Jerry O'Sullivan said it couldn't have been easy for his brother to leave everything behind and start a new life on his own outside of Ireland.

He revealed that his brother changed his surname in 1995 to that of his partner and had been living in Britain just an hour away from another brother.

Mr O'Sullivan passed away on July 5, 2024 from natural causes, two years after the death of his partner.

Jerry O'Sullivan revealed he is now planning to travel to Britain next month to speak to people in the hope of learning more about his brother's life since 1992.

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