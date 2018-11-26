One dead following road collision in Limerick

A man in his 40s died after the collision.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Ballcullane, Kilmallock, Co Limerick at approximately 8pm on November 25.

A male cyclist was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a car.

The injured man was taken to Limerick University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Kilmallock Garda Station on 063-98018, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.