One dead following road collision in Limerick
News

One dead following road collision in Limerick

A man in his 40s died after the collision.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Ballcullane, Kilmallock, Co Limerick at approximately 8pm on November 25.

A male cyclist was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a car.

The injured man was taken to Limerick University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement

The driver of the car was uninjured.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Kilmallock Garda Station on 063-98018, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

See More: Collision, Kilmallock, Limerick, News, Road Safety

Related

Male motorcyclist in his 50s tragically dies in collision in Co. Down
News 2 months ago

Male motorcyclist in his 50s tragically dies in collision in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal collision
News 2 months ago

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal collision

By: Rebecca Keane

Boy, 8, tragically dies following two-vehicle collision in Co. Down
News 4 months ago

Boy, 8, tragically dies following two-vehicle collision in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Authorities appeal for information regarding missing teenager
News 5 minutes ago

Authorities appeal for information regarding missing teenager

By: Rebecca Keane

James Nesbitt on Irish identity in 2018 and his plans to star in a musical
News 6 hours ago

James Nesbitt on Irish identity in 2018 and his plans to star in a musical

By: Jack Beresford

Boyzone reveal how close Colin Farrell came to being in the band
News 8 hours ago

Boyzone reveal how close Colin Farrell came to being in the band

By: Jack Beresford

Vegan activists urge village of Wool to change name as it ‘promotes cruelty to sheep’
Life & Style 9 hours ago

Vegan activists urge village of Wool to change name as it ‘promotes cruelty to sheep’

By: Aidan Lonergan

Paul McCartney to play first Irish gig in nearly 10 years with Dublin charity concert
News 9 hours ago

Paul McCartney to play first Irish gig in nearly 10 years with Dublin charity concert

By: Jack Beresford