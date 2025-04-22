Pope Francis holds ‘special place’ in hearts of Irish people

POPE FRANCIS holds a “special place” in the hearts of Irish people, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Paying tribute following His Holiness’ death yesterday, Mr Martin recalled the “warm welcome” the Pope received when he visited Ireland in 2018 and his “outrage” over historic child abuse within the Catholic church.

“Pope Francis’ long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace, and human dignity,” he said.

“He spoke out for the poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed.

“His solidarity with refugees, his calls for climate action, and his insistence on global peace and equality set him apart as a champion of justice in the modern world.”

The Taosieach added: “Pope Francis holds a special place in the hearts of the Irish people.

"During his visit to Ireland in August 2018 for the World Meeting of Families, he was welcomed with warmth and enthusiasm that spoke volumes about the respect and affection in which he was held by Irish people.

“During his visit to Ireland, many will also remember Pope Francis’ expression of pain and shame about historic child abuse in the Catholic Church and his outrage about the failure of Church authorities to adequately address these appalling crimes.”

Mr Martin met with the Pope Francis in Dublin Castle during that visit.

“I had the honour of meeting Pope Francis in Dublin Castle during that visit and was impressed by his vision of a Catholic Church that is open, compassionate, and focused on the needs of the most vulnerable,” he recalled.

“He shared with us his deep concern with the issues of social justice and human rights, and his profound commitment to alleviating suffering,” he added.

“Pope Francis’s legacy is his message of peace, reconciliation, and solidarity that lives in the hearts of those he inspired.

Tánaiste Simon Harris has also paid tribute, claiming the Pope’s influence “transcended the Vatican”.

“His teachings on poverty, migration, and refugees remain relevant as we confront global inequality and division,” he said.

He added: “Pope Francis bore his illness with great dignity and courage.

“As so many people in Ireland and as Christians across the world mourn his loss, we find strength in his message of hope, mercy, and compassion, which will continue to inspire us to build a better world for all.”