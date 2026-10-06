Staff left ‘badly shaken’ after three men rob petrol station

STAFF at a petrol station in south Belfast have been left “badly shaken” after it was robbed this morning.

PSNI officers were called to the premises in the Tate’s Avenue area after three men threatened staff and robbed the store.

“At approximately 6.20am, it was reported that three males, one armed with a screwdriver, entered a petrol station in the Tate’s Avenue area and threatened a member of staff,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Sands said.

“The males demanded that the contents of the till were handed over, before making off in the direction of Broadway on bicycles,” he added.

“The member of staff wasn’t injured, however has been left badly shaken by their ordeal.”

Police have urged any witnesses to contact them.

“One of the males is described as wearing light grey bottoms and two tone grey coat, another was dressed all in blue and another was wearing a dark grey tracksuit with black sleeves,” they state.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the males in the vicinity of Tate’s Avenue or the Broadway area, or to anyone who may have information that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 174 06/10/26,” they added.

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