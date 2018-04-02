Witness Dara Florence in Belfast rape trial turned down cash offers from media outlets

21-YEAR-OLD student Dara Florence has spoken of wishes to not be asked for comment on the trial which she served as a key witness to.

The key witness to the trial has been heavily sought after by media publications and outlets for a statement on the trial.

According to Belfast Telegraph, the student was approached by Sunday Life but Miss Florence said she didn't want to divulge any information on the trial.

Advertisement

"I didn't really like what was written online... I feel I said what I needed to say," she told Sunday Life.

Miss Florence acted as a key witness to the trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, former Ireland rugby players who have been acquitted of all charges.