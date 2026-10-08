Woman arrested after cocaine worth €162k seized in Dublin home
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Woman arrested after cocaine worth €162k seized in Dublin home

GARDAÍ have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €162k following a raid on a property in Dublin.

Officers from the Ballymun Drugs Unit searched the home in the Santry, Dublin 9 area yesterday.

“During the course of the search, suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €162,000 was seized,” a garda spokesperson confirmed.

“A woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested and is currently detained at a station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996,” they added.

“The suspected cocaine will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.”

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See More: Drugs, Dublin

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