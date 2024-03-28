Young man dies in horror collision between lorry and car
GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following the death of a young man who was seriously injured in a collision in Roscommon last night.

Shortly before 10pm, Gardaí received a report of a serious collision involving a lorry and a car on the N61 Athlone Road at Newtown, Roscommon.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was removed from the scene by ambulance to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

The road at the scene is currently closed, with local traffic diversions in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene, and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the N61 at Newtown at the time of the collision are asked to make footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

