One dead and three injured in single-vehicle collision in Tipperary
ONE person has died and three people were injured following a single-vehicle collision in Tipperary.

The incident happened at around 12.45am on Saturday in the Grennane area.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

Two females and a male, all aged in their 20s who were passengers in the car, were taken to the same hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Information can be provided by contacting Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

